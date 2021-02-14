Thunder end weekend with loss to Brookings

After handing Brookings its first loss of the season in their first meeting Saturday, the Rushmore Thunder fell 4-2 to the Rangers on the road Sunday to finish the weekend 2-1.

Following a scoreless opening period, Kael Delzer put Rushmore (13-3-0) on the board first when he scored on an assist from Mason Martin at 5:25. Brookings (14-1) answered nearly eight minutes later to level the contest 1-1 heading in the third.

Zeke Farlee scored less than a minute into the final frame, assisted by Ryan Hipsag and Parker Brannan, as the Thunder retook the lead and held an advantage for the majority of the third period, before the Rangers notched three goals in the final nine minutes of regulation to grab the win. The game-tying and go-ahead goals, scored 16 seconds apart, were both shorthanded tallies picked up at 11:22 and 11:38. Brookings then tacked on another goal at 16:48 on a power play.

Rushmore outshot Brookings 28-26 and committed 10 penalties. The Thunder also topped the No. 1 Sioux Falls team 5-2 Friday, and will be back in action Saturday for one game against the Oahe Capitals (14-1) at 6 p.m. at the Rushmore Thunderdome.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0