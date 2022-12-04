Thunder erase 2-goal deficit, hold off Sioux Center in home opener

Following two Rushmore Thunder penalties in the final minute of regulation, the Sioux Center Storm was faced with a perfect chance to score an equalizer and send Saturday night’s contest to overtime.

The Storm sent six skaters onto the ice for the final 36.7 seconds, their goalie on the bench, and tried on a mad 6-on-3 dash to get the puck in the back of the net, but the Thunder penalty killers proved were resilient, holding their opponents to just one shot on target in the waning seconds and held on for a 3-2 victory in their 2022-23 home opener at the Rushmore Thunderdome in Rapid City.

The Thunder (3-0-0) were forced to battle back from a 2-0 deficit in the game and spent nearly 20 of the first 26 minutes playing from behind, the first time they’ve had to do so this season.

Carter Kirk potted two goals for Rushmore, while Kaleb and Colton Merchen dished out two assists apiece. Cameron Ritter also scored, and Tanner Kopec made eight saves between the pipes, turning away the final four shots that came his way.

Special teams, though accounting for 32 minutes of ice time (the Thunder committing six penalties for 20 minutes and the Storm (0-2-0) committing six penalties for 12 minutes), did not yield any scoring. Both of Sioux Center’s goals were tallied at even strength in the opening period.

Its first came after Zeke Farlee nearly got Rushmore on the board 3:55 into the contest, grabbing his own rebound and snapping the puck in the net, but his goal was waved off due to goaltender interference. Less than two minutes later, Aidan De Jager picked up a turned over puck in the offensive zone and snapped a shot on Kopec that trickled under the netminder’s pads to light the lamp at 5:30.

The Storm doubled their lead later in the first period when Braylen Crawford deflected a shot off the left-wing boards from Tegan Doelman from the left-wing side and redirected the puck past the glove side of Kopec and into the net at 13:12, giving Sioux Center two goals on just four shots.

The Thunder cut into their deficit before heading to the locker room for the first intermission, however, scoring in the final minute of the opening frame. From behind the net, Kaleb Merchen fed a pass to Ritter, who from the left-wing side fired a shot far-side that sailed over the goal line with 40.4 seconds left to make it a 2-1 game.

Kirk evened the score with his first goal of the night in the opening six minutes of the second period, which were all spent in the o-zone as Rushmore put the pressure on early in the frame. Kirk blasted a one-timer from Colton Merchen on target and scored glove side to make it 2-2 at 5:25.

The next 24:38 was played with the contest deadlocked at 2-2 before Kirk potted the go-ahead goal and eventual game-winner. The junior forward skated into the slot with possession on a breakout and flipped a backhander on net that bounced off the Sioux Center goalie and landed in the net at 10:03 of the third period.

The Thunder were nabbed for three more penalties in the final frame, including roughing and a bench minor to set up the Storm with a 5-on-3 chance in the last minute, which the turned into a 6-on-3, but held off their opponents to stay unbeaten on the young season.

Rushmore will host Sioux Center at 2 p.m. Sunday for the second of two meetings this weekend before having the next 33 days off the holidays. It’ll start off the new year hosting the Oahe Capitals on Jan. 7.

Rushmore Thunder Girls 4, Sioux Center Storm 0

Paige Zimiga potted two goals and Kya Olson and Lucia Vidas dished out two assists each as the Rushmore Thunder girls varsity squad blanked the Storm 4-0 Saturday at the Rushmore Thunderdome for their first win of the season.

Adriana Clark and Lillie Hoffman also scored for Rushmore (1-2-0), and Evan Woods picked up an assist. Isabella Long stopped 13 of 13 shots between the pipes to record the shutout.

The Thunder and Storm will meet again Sunday.