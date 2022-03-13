Thunder fall one game short of perfect season, lose to Brookings in State final

SIOUX FALLS — Richard Novak had five words for his team after Sunday’s final horn.

“The better team didn’t win.”

After taking over a Rushmore Thunder program last fall that had lost its starting goalie to graduation and several goal-scorers to the newly formed Badlands Sabres junior hockey organization, Novak guided his squad to an undefeated regular season and a spot in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association State Championship game at SCHEELS IcePlex with the chance to finish off a perfect season.

The Thunder did nearly everything possible in the third period to reach that pinnacle, outshooting the Brookings Rangers 17-3, drawing four penalties and even receiving a 5-on-3 chance in their search for an equalizing goal.

But it never came, as Rangers goaltender Kade Brecher was stifling between the pipes in the final frame, stopping every shot he saw and finishing with 40 saves to hold off the Thunder before an empty-net goal sealed back-to-back state championships for Brookings with a 4-2 victory over Rushmore.

“It hurts. It hurts for these guys after such a great year to not finish it off. I understand how devastated they are,” Novak said. “I just thought we really played a pretty dang solid game overall, a couple mistakes here and there, but the difference in the game was their goaltender. Let’s face it.”

Alexander Petrotto and Zeke Farlee potted the goals for Rushmore (22-1-0-0), which was gunning for its first state championship since 2018, while Kaleb Merchen, Duncan Chisolm and Hunter Walla dished out assists. Goalie Michael Habbe made 16 saves in the loss.

“It’s probably the most proud of a team that I’ve coached at Rushmore,” Novak said. “They brought it.”

After a scoreless first period where Brookings (20-1-1-1) was outshot 10-9 but had the majority of Grade-A chances to score, including a wide open shot on net on a 2-on-1 rush that Ashton Witte whiffed on, Luke Honkomp, the tournament MVP, got the Rangers on the board when he deflected the puck into the bottom-right corner of the net past the glove side of Habbe a minute and 25 seconds into the middle frame.

Petrotto, who only minutes later was halted by Brecher on a good-looking one-timer, leveled the contest at 7:56 of the second when he stuffed in a rebound through the five-hole of Brecher, but Brookings immediately responded by retaking the lead on a goal from Jacob Drew only 16 seconds later.

Less than 90 seconds after their second goal, the Rangers extended their lead to two when Talon Richter slapped a loose puck in the slot past the stick side of Habbe at 9:40.

Farlee got one back for the Thunder at 12:48, putting away a wide open backhander off a low-slot, cross-ice pass from Walla, to enter the third period with a one-goal deficit.

Rushmore had killed off three penalties through more than 35 minutes, and wasn’t nabbed again in the final frame, but had yet put its power-play unit on the ice until an interference penalty at 8:17 gave it that chance.

The Thunder couldn’t convert, then drew a pair of hooking minors at 11:39 and 13:05 to receive 34 seconds of a 5-on-3, but failed to draw even on the two-man advantage, and on the remaining 1:26 of a one-man advantage.

Habbe was pulled for an extra attacker in the final minute of regulation before Logan Bortnem potted an empty-net goal from the blue line with 22.7 seconds to play to seal the win.

Rushmore finished with a 42-20 shots advantage over Brookings.

“(Brookings) loves to pack it in on defense and block shots, but I thought about halfway through the second period we really started to carry the play to them,” Novak said. “Our forechecking kept it up, we kept serving pressure to them, I thought they started getting a little tired and I thought we just kept coming and coming and coming. We just couldn’t get another one in there.”

The Thunder now turn their attention to the USA Hockey National tournament, set for March 24-28 in Dallas.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.