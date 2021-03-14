Thunder finish as State runner-ups

The Rushmore Thunder ended their run in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament with a 5-0 loss to the Brookings Rangers in the championship game Sunday afternoon at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

The Thunder put 22 shots on goal, went 0-for-4 on power plays with two shorthanded goals and its penalty-kill unit allowed two goals.

The Rangers got on the board at 15:14 of the first period for a 1-0 lead after one before tallying two more at 5:50 and 12:18 of the middle frame. They tacked on two more at 8:26 and 13:38 of the final frame.

Rushmore topped Sioux Center 8-1 in the first round and Oahe 5-4 in double overtime in the semifinals to book a spot in the final. The Rush end their season with a 19-4 record.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0