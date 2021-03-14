 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thunder finish as State runner-ups
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

Thunder finish as State runner-ups

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
ThunderLogo

The Rushmore Thunder ended their run in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament with a 5-0 loss to the Brookings Rangers in the championship game Sunday afternoon at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

The Thunder put 22 shots on goal, went 0-for-4 on power plays with two shorthanded goals and its penalty-kill unit allowed two goals.

The Rangers got on the board at 15:14 of the first period for a 1-0 lead after one before tallying two more at 5:50 and 12:18 of the middle frame. They tacked on two more at 8:26 and 13:38 of the final frame.

Rushmore topped Sioux Center 8-1 in the first round and Oahe 5-4 in double overtime in the semifinals to book a spot in the final. The Rush end their season with a 19-4 record.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 11
Local

Your Two Cents for March 11

Rapid City doesn't need more housing, it needs fewer people. Please stop recruiting efforts so we can preserve what little pristine Black Hill…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Everard's vigil aggressively broken up by London police

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News