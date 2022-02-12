Thunder girls on the comeback, nearing playoff berth after disbanding last season

The Rushmore Thunder girls varsity team started a new tradition this season.

On Wednesdays, the team hosts an open practice for girls of all ages to skate and participate in training with them at the Rushmore Thunderdome. And so far, the Thunder have reaped the benefits of opening their doors to girls of varying skill sets.

Head coach Kelly Simon gleamed with pride about how his team embraces the open skate night.

“The best thing about them is this tonight,” Simon said at this past week's Wednesday practice. “We open up our doors and bring out the young girls and little squirts from anywhere in the organization. They come out and join us on Wednesdays so the older girls get to work with them and give back a little bit, which shows their character.”

Last season, dwindling numbers forced the Rushmore Thunder girls to forgo their 2020-21 varsity campaign and focus on developing a young core at the junior varsity level.

Now, the Thunder boast a full varsity roster and enter the final weekend of play with an opportunity to advance to the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association girls varsity state tournament, which starts March 11 in Sioux Falls. And in the last three weeks, four girls have committed to join the program for the rest of the campaign.

Thunder junior Olivian Lappe played JV hockey last season and relishes the opportunity to welcome new faces to the ice.

“I think it’s awesome because we have had struggles with girls coming out in the past and not having enough players,” she said. “We had to step down from varsity and U14 last year, and just because we didn’t have enough, and it’s awesome to have girls coming out and skating with us.”

The open skate gives the Thunder a unique opportunity to bring girls interested in hockey to the ice and showcase a sport that might seem intimidating to somebody on the fence.

“This night has done a lot to increase our numbers because they come out and see what we are really about,” Simon said. “They see that it’s not all about yelling and screaming, and that there is some real fun to be had.”

An eighth grader on the team, Mallory Chisolm, said the atmosphere on the team welcomes new teammates before they finish lacing up their skates.

“It’s an awesome sport and the group of girls we have is very welcoming,” Chisolm said. “And they will have a great time out here.”

Lappe knows a lot of girls worry about their skating and thinks it might hold them back from giving hockey a try.

“Don’t worry about your skating,” Lappe said. “A lot of people are, and that’s probably the No. 1 reason girls don’t try. I say to come and try it and meet the girls, and you will immediately fall in love with it.”

The top eight teams in the standings advance to the league playoffs, and the Thunder find themselves sitting in seventh place with ten points as Huron and Sioux Center breathe down their necks with nine points.

This season proved challenging for a young team, but Samantha Woolsey said the difficulties made the Thunder stronger.

“I feel like our character has gotten a lot better,” the junior said. “We have been tested a lot through some rough games and it helped us grow closer as a team.”

Rushmore hosts undefeated Sioux Falls in a two-game set on Saturday and Sunday to wrap up the regular season. A win in either game likely clinches a playoff spot for the Thunder, but they still have a shot if they drop both games.

“The pressure is on them because they want to keep an undefeated season,” Simon said of Sioux Falls. “We just have to come out and do our best because it’s not all about wins and losses, it’s about progressing every time we hit the ice.”

All three girls expressed excitement to host Sioux Falls this weekend, and want to push them to the wire.

The puck drops at 4 p.m. Saturday and at noon Sunday. Both games take place at the Thunderdome.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

