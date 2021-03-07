Thunder JV team places 3rd at State

The Rushmore Thunder JV team finished third at the 2021 JV State Tournament in Pierre on Sunday with an 8-6 win over Sioux Center.

After defeating Brandon Valley 3-1 in the first round but falling to Sioux Falls 4-3 in the semifinals, the Thunder came back and earned goals from six different skaters to end the weekend on a high note.

Alexander Dietrich led the way with a hat trick, tallying two power-play goals. Hayden Holec finished with two points off a goal and an assist, while Lance Petrik, Grady Olson, Parker Brannan and Brayden Fine all added one goal apiece. Tanner Kopeck and Connor Brady split time in net, with Kopeck making five saves and Brady making 14.

