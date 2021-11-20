 Skip to main content
AMATEUR HOCKEY

Thunder open season with dominating 9-0 win

The Rushmore Thunder opened their 2021-22 campaign in dominating fashion Saturday, cruising past the Mitchell Marlins 9-0 on their home ice at the Rushmore Thunderdome.

Alexander Dietrich led the way with a hat trick for the Thunder (1-0-0), while Alexander Petrotto tallied two goals and one assist. Zeke Farlee and Dawson Wirth recorded three points each, while nine different Rushmore skaters notched points in season-opener. Michael Habbe collected eight saves in net to pick up the win. 

Duncan Chisolm opened the scoring at 6:50 of the opening period with a goal before Petrotto notched his first goal at 14:20 to make it 2-0 at the first intermission.

The Thunder exploded for five goals in the middle frame, with four scored in the first 10 minutes. Dietrich earned two during that time, potting one shorthanded. Landon Bartling also scored a shorthanded goal at 16:34 to make it 7-0 after two periods.

Hayden Holec got on the board in the third, also on a shorthanded goal, before Dietrich got his hat trick to round out the offensive onslaught.

The Thunder and Marlins (0-1-0) will face each other again at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Thunderdome.

