Thunder pick up two wins over Watertown

The Rushmore Thunder high school boys' varsity hockey team returned to the Thunderdome over the weekend and picked up a pair of wins over the Watertown Lakers.

On Saturday during Stick it to Cancer Night, the Thunder came out on top 5-0, followed by a 9-3 win Sunday.

Saturday the Thunder jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead and scored single goals in the second and third. Ryan Hipsag and Mason Martin both had a pair of goals, while Miles Retzer had the other score.

Earning assists for the Thunder were Hayden Holc, Hunter Wall, Dawson Wirth, Kael Delzer (2) and Nathan Bender.

Brady Devries earned the shutout, stopping all 15 shots. The Thunder had 43 shots on goal.

On Sunday, the Thunder came back from a 2-1 first-period deficit to dominate the final two stanzas, leading 5-3 after two and scoring four times in the third.

Delzer and Martin had two goals each for the Thunder, while Duncan Chisolm, Wirth, Alec Humke, Hipsag and Retzer all had one goal.

Earning assists were Hipsag, Chisolm, Kaleb Merchen, AJ Petrotto, Alex Dietrich and Delzer (2).

The Thunder finished with a commanding 61-17 shooting edge.

The Thunder, 13-2, return to action at the Sioux Falls Flyers 1 Friday, before taking on the unbeaten Brookings Rangers Saturday and Sunday in Brookings.

