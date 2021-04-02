Thunder rally in third to slip past Rush

The Wichita Thunder broke a third-period tie with a pair of goals and stopped the Rapid City Rush 3-1 Friday night in ECHL action at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.
Both teams skated through a scoreless first 20 minutes before trading each team scoring in the second period. Wichita took a 1-0 lead at the eight-minute mark of the second when Brayden Watts collected a Jacob Graves pass and shot past Rush net-minder Adam Carlson (Jacob Graves and Spencer Dorowicz assisted).
The Rush came back and tied the game with 4:30 left in the frame. Cedric Montminy took the rebound and scored past Wichita goalie Evan Buitenhuis to square the game at 1-1 (Andrew Sturtz and Hunter Garlent assisted).
At the end of the second period, Gabriel Chabot was called for a slashing penalty, putting Wichita on the power play for the first two minutes of the third period. They only needed 37 seconds, as Anthony Beauregard rifled a shot past Carlson to lift Wichita to a 2-1 lead (Dean Stewart and Stefan Fournier assisted).
The Rush had multiple chances to square the game up again late, including pulling Carlson for the extra-attacker in the final 1:15, but Jay Dickman sealed the Thunder win with an empty netter with 20 seconds remaining to close the scoring.
Adam Carlson stopped 36 of 38 shots in the defeat (11-7-1-1).
The Rush conclude the series Saturday night with puck drop at 7:05 p.m.
Carlson named ECHL goaltender of the Month
Earlier on Friday, Carlson earned Warrior/ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors for the month of March.
In March, Carlson went 6-1-1 with one shutout, a 2.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937 in nine appearances during the month.
The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his nine appearances while making at least 26 saves seven times. He twice made 37 saves during the month, on March 6 against Greenville and March 12 against Kansas City, and earned his second shutout of the season with 30 saves on March 20 against Utah. Additionally, he went seven consecutive starts from March 6 vs. Greenville to March 24 at Allen without suffering a regulation loss (6-0-0-1).
Gloing into Friday night's agme against Wichita, Carlson ranked third in the ECHL with 642 saves, fifth with 11 wins and 1,204 minutes played, seventh with a .917 save percentage and 13th with a 2.89 goals-against average.
Carlson has seen action in 146 career ECHL games with Rapid City, Jacksonville, South Carolina, Kansas City and Indy posting an overall record of 66-52-18 with nine shutouts, a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He also has appeared in eight career American Hockey League games with Hershey and Manitoba.