Thunder rally in third to slip past Rush

The Rush conclude the series Saturday night with puck drop at 7:05 p.m.

Carlson named ECHL goaltender of the Month

Earlier on Friday, Carlson earned Warrior/ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors for the month of March.

In March, Carlson went 6-1-1 with one shutout, a 2.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937 in nine appearances during the month.

The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his nine appearances while making at least 26 saves seven times. He twice made 37 saves during the month, on March 6 against Greenville and March 12 against Kansas City, and earned his second shutout of the season with 30 saves on March 20 against Utah. Additionally, he went seven consecutive starts from March 6 vs. Greenville to March 24 at Allen without suffering a regulation loss (6-0-0-1).

Gloing into Friday night's agme against Wichita, Carlson ranked third in the ECHL with 642 saves, fifth with 11 wins and 1,204 minutes played, seventh with a .917 save percentage and 13th with a 2.89 goals-against average.

Carlson has seen action in 146 career ECHL games with Rapid City, Jacksonville, South Carolina, Kansas City and Indy posting an overall record of 66-52-18 with nine shutouts, a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He also has appeared in eight career American Hockey League games with Hershey and Manitoba.

