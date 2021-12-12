Thunder rally to remain unbeaten

In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Rushmore Thunder rebounded from a 3-0 deficit to win 5-3 and keep their spot on top of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association.

The Oahe Capitals started the scoring with a power play goal that ricocheted off of a Thunder defender in front of the goal. That was all the scoring in the opening period, but the Capitals netted two goals in the first five minutes of the second period to take a 3-0 lead.

But the Thunder weren't ready to quit. Dawson Wirth took advantage of a power play and scored on assists by Tyson Dunbar and Alexander Dietrich halfway through the second period. Alexander Petrotto scored on an assist by Kaleb Suelflow to cut the lead to 3-2 just before the end of the period.

Hayden Holec tied the game with a goal with just under five minutes left in the game Petrotto and Kaleb Merchen were awarded assists on the game-tying goal. Two minutes later, Merchen gave the Thunder their first lead on a goal assisted by Wirth and Layne Jensen.

Wirth also scored the final goal with a short-handed goal in the final seconds.

The Thunder were whistled for six fouls, compared to five for Oahe. Michael Habbe had 20 saves on 23 Capital shots.

The Thunder had 42 shots on goal, including 20 in the second period and 14 in the third.

The Thunder won't be back in action until January 8 when they host Aberdeen for a pair of games. The Thunder enter the break with a 7-0 record and they sit atop the SDAHA standings. Brookings is still undefeated with a record of only 4-0. They have games December 30, and January 1 and 2.

