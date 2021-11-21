Thunder roll to a 13-3 win to sweep Mitchell

A hat trick from Hunter Walla was one of several highlights as the Rushmore Thunder beat Mitchell 13-3 to complete an opening weekend sweep of the Marlins.

The Thunder were up 6-0 before Mitchell got on the scoreboard. Walla scored the first goal on an assist by Dawson Wirth less than a minute and a half into the match. A couple minutes later, Marshall Retzer scored on an assist Lance Petrik. Wirth got his second assist less than five minutes into the first period when he set up Alexander Petrotto.

Alexander Dietrich assisted on the fourth goal that was scored by Tyson Dunbar before Wirth scored a goal of his own on an assist by Kaleb Merchen to make it 5-0 only 13:03 into the first. The sixth goal came when the Marlins were on a power play, but Rushmore's Hayden Holec scored an unassisted short-handed goal to make it 6-0.

Mitchell finally found the net before time ran out in the first period. William Elfstrand scored two straight goals for Mitchell to cut the Thunder lead to 6-3 less than a minute and a half into the second period.

Landon Bartling protected the Thunder lead with an unassisted goal before Wirth set up Walla for his second goal to make it 8-3. Holec set up a goald by Carter Kirk to make it 9-3 and Wirth scored his second goal on assists by Walla and Dunbar to finish the second period with the score 10-3 Thunder.

Walla completed his hat trick early in the third and Dietrich score the final two goals for the Thunder to make the final 13-3.

The Thunder head east after Thanksgiving for a weekend series with Yankton.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0