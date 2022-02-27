Thunder roll to undefeated season

In hockey, it's called a hat trick when a player scores three goals in a game. When a player scores four goals in a game, it is called a haul.

The Rushmore Thunder had a player accomplish both in a 12-4 win at Sioux Center to complete an undefeated season an secure the No. 1 seed in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament in Sioux Falls March 11-13.

Alexander Dietrich scored four goals and added an assist for the Thunder. Hunter Walla had three goals and three assists. Dawson Wirth didn't score Sunday but he had three assists to cement his spot as the top point-scorer in the state. Hunter Holec also had three assists Sunday.

Alexander Petrotto added two goals and three assists and the remaining goals were scored by Kaleb Merchen, Duncan Chisholm and Carter Kirk.

The Thunder out shot the Storm 41-15 in the win. Rushmore scored seven goals on 20 shots in the first period. Sioux Center only managed two shots in the first period.

Walla and Petrotto both scored twice in the first period as the Thunder built an insurmountable lead early.

Dietrich scored once in the first and second and twice in the third.

The next game for the Thunder will be Friday, March 11 at 3:35 MST against Watertown, who finished with a 7-13 record. A win would put them in the semifinals against the winner of Oahe and Aberdeen. The championship game is Sunday, March 13 at 2:05 p.m. MST.

The Thunder finish the regular season with a 20-0 perfect record. Brookings finished in second with a 17-1-1-1 record with one loss, tie and overtime loss. The Sioux Falls Flyers finished with 14 wins and Oahe have 13 victories.

