Thunder secure spot in state title game with semifinal win over Oahe

The Rushmore Thunder kept its undefeated season alive and is into the championship game of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament after beating the Oahe Capitals 4-2 Saturday night at SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

The Thunder (22-0-0) got all four of its goals from different skaters. Dawson Wirth, Alexander Petrotto and Hunter Walla each recorded a goal and an assist, while Zeke Farlee also potted a goal. Alexander Dietrich and Parker Brannan also dished out assists, and goaltender Michael Habbe stopped 17 of 19 shots in the victory between the pipes.

Farlee got Rushmore on the board with a goal at 10:54 of the opening period, and Wirth made it 2-0 less than three minutes later when he scored at 12:55.

Petrotto tallied his goal at 1:43 of the middle frame to give the Thunder a three-score lead before Dre Berndt tallied the first goal of the night for the Capitals (14-8-0) on a power play at 4:42 later in the same period.

Walla's power-play goal at 8:51 of the third period stretched Rushmore's lead back out to three. Keenan Howard answered less than two minutes later when he scored for Oahe to make it a 4-2 game at 10:22, but the second half of the contest was played scoreless as the Thunder held on.

The Thunder will face the Brookings Rangers in the state championship game at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Time Sunday at SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls. Rushmore beat Brookings 4-3 in overtime on Jan. 15 and 4-3 in regulation on Jan. 16.

