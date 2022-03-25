Thunder stay unbeaten in pool play at Nationals

The Rushmore Thunder stayed unbeaten at the USA Hockey National Championships with a 4-3 win over the Waterloo Warriors (Iowa) Friday at the Starcenter in Dallas.

The Thunder jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the contest and held on behind a solid performance in goal by Michael Habbe. He staved off 33 of 36 shots on goal to put pool play within reach.

“We got off to a good start and we played pretty solid,” head coach Richard Novak said. “It was a real tough game. Habbe played really good in goal today and we got a good game out of him, pretty solid defensively. It was a really good high school hockey game, they played really well and we did too. It was a fun game and we’re happy to come out on top.”

Rushmore received an impressive game from its go to line of Alexander Petrotto, Hunter Walla and Dawson Wirth, a group paramount to the team’s success all season.

Petrotto led the way with a pair of goals in the third period to hold off a Waterloo comeback. The junior scored his first goal at 7:53 in the third on an assist from kaleb Merchen and scored an insurance goal at 16:05 in the frame to give the Thunder a 4-2 lead with less than four minutes to play.

“His first goal was just a rocket,” Novak said. “His second was a rebound when Wirth and Walla made a really good play and the puck just came loose and A.J. was right there. That whole line played well. We are happy and that line has done well all year and had a good game again today, that’s for sure.”

The Thunder (2-0) opened the Division II High School Tournament with an 8-0 win over the Owensboro Rampage (Kentucky). They currently sit second in the standings behind Denver East and a win Saturday guarantees them a spot in the quarterfinals later this weekend.

Rushmore returns to action Saturday against the Maple Grove (1-1) out of Minnesota and a win locks it into tournament play Sunday.

“We need to get after it on the offensive end and make plays in their zone,” Novak said. “We need to wear their defensemen down if we can. They didn’t win the state championship over there but were one of the top four teams in Minnesota, they have good hockey. It’s going to be a tough game and we need to be ready to go.”

After the Thunder took a 2-0, on goals from Wirth at 6:31 and Landon Bartling at 11:09, the Warriors answered in the final seconds of the first period on an unassisted goal by Harrison Foss at 19:04 to cut their deficit to 2-1 after one frame.

In the second both goalies kept the puck out of the net. Caleb Raisty fended off 11 Thunder shots while Habbe kept seven Warrior shots out of the net.

In the final frame, Petrotto scored his first goal on a laser shot at 7:53 to give Rusmore a 3-1 lead. Less than a minute later Foss scored his second unassisted goal at 8:32 to cut Waterloo’s deficit to 3-2 with less than 12 minutes to play. Petrotto added more insurance at 16:05 on assists by Wall and Wirth to give the Thunder a 4-2 lead. The Warriors scored another unassisted goal at 19:59 off the stick of Carter Frost but it proved too little, too late as the Thunder claimed a 4-3 victory.

Puck drop between the Thunder and Maple grove is set for 12:15 p.m. Saturday at StarCenter McKinney North in Dallas. The game is available to stream on HockeyTV.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com or on Twitter @AlexDoddShow

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.