Thunder stay undefeated with 6-1 win

The Rushmore Thunder used a 6-1 win over the Sioux Falls Flyers to improve to 6-0 for the season.

After an overtime win over the Flyers Saturday night, the Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period Sunday afternoon. Hayden Holec scored both first period goals with Kaleb Merchen and Zeke Farlee picking up assists.

Both goals came on power plays due to Sioux Falls being whistled for five penalties in the first - including four in a two-minute widow halfway through the opening period.

Neither team scored in the second period before a five-goal third period.

Landon Bartling scored with an assist from Dawson Wirth to push the Thunder lead to 3-0 and Wirth scored a short-handed goal on an assist from Marshall Retzer to make it 4-0 with about 14 minutes left in the game.

The Flyers finally got on the board with a goal halfway through the third period. It was the only goal Thunder goalie Tanner Kopec would allow on 14 Sioux Falls shots.

Wirth scored again unassisted to make it 5-1 and Farlee finished the scoring with a goal that was assisted by Wirth and Holec.

The Thunder were called for 13 penalties compared to 10 for the Flyers.

Wirth led the team with two goals and two assists. Holec had an assist to go with two goals.

The Thunder are back in action Sunday, Dec. 12 at 12:15 p.m.against the Oahe Capitals who are 4-0 so far this season.

