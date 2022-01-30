Thunder stay undefeated with easy win Sunday

Dawson Wirth leads the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association in goals and points. Sunday's game against Huron only put him further ahead of the pack.

Wirth had a hat trick early in the second period and scored a fourth goal early in the third period of a 9-1 win for the Thunder. Two goals were unassisted. Wirth picked up another point with an assist on Duncan Chisholm's goal in the second period. Wirth now has 30 goals and 50 points this season.

Alexander Petrotto scored a goal and picked up two assists Sunday. Hayden Holec, Hunter Walla and Layne Jensen scored the other goals for the Thunder Sunday.

Rushmore stayed undefeated on the year and Huron is still winless this season.

The Thunder are back in action February 12 and 13 when they host a two-game set with Sioux Falls No. 1. The Flyers are 10-1 this season with their only loss coming at Brookings.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0