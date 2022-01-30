 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Thunder stay undefeated with easy win Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
ThunderLogo

Dawson Wirth leads the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association in goals and points. Sunday's game against Huron only put him further ahead of the pack.

Wirth had a hat trick early in the second period and scored a fourth goal early in the third period of a 9-1 win for the Thunder. Two goals were unassisted. Wirth picked up another point with an assist on Duncan Chisholm's goal in the second period. Wirth now has 30 goals and 50 points this season.

Alexander Petrotto scored a goal and picked up two assists Sunday. Hayden Holec, Hunter Walla and Layne Jensen scored the other goals for the Thunder Sunday.

Rushmore stayed undefeated on the year and Huron is still winless this season. 

The Thunder are back in action February 12 and 13 when they host a two-game set with Sioux Falls No. 1. The Flyers are 10-1 this season with their only loss coming at Brookings.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Adding 175 sites to the campground in Custer State Park is just wrong, starting with the cost per site to the damage to the park and wildlife.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Lawmakers elected to represent us in Pierre have once again stomped on the wishes of the voters. They passed HB1004, a bill to outlaw the home…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Noem wants all the information about the Ravnsborg case released. When will we see the information on the investigation of nepotism with her d…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

The Governor's Interim Chief of Staff has compared transgender kids who want to play sports to terrorists. Gov. Noem has not disavowed that st…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News