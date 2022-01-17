Thunder thriving, undefeated midway through season in Novak's return as coach

The Rushmore Thunder's undefeated first half of the season has somewhat astonished their own coach.

"It has been a little surprising," said Richard Novak, who' s back for his third stint as head coach of the organization since 2008 and first since 2019. "We've been playing some pretty good hockey, especially lately."

He said his team has had the typical issues with COVID-19 infections and injuries that have churned the roster, but they had almost everyone back for this weekend's two-game series against Brookings — who also entered the weekend undefeated.

The Thunder swept the Rangers with a 4-3 overtime win Saturday and another 4-3 win in regulation Sunday afternoon.

The wins put the Thunder five points ahead of the Rangers for first place in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association among varsity boys programs.

Novak said some of his team's success comes from solid goalie play from Michael Habbe and the entire defense — from defenders to the forwards getting back in support on the defensive end.

"We're hoping to keep pressing on and getting better," Novak said. "We plan to be playing our best hockey at the end of the year."

Eight of the 11 teams in the league will qualify for a state tournament that will be seeded based on regular-season results.

"That's why all of these games are so important for us," Novak said. "The more we win, the better position we will be in for the tournament."

The Thunder are the only West River team in the league, and some of the players come from Sturgis or other Black Hills towns, but most members are from Rapid City and attend Stevens, Central or St. Thomas More high schools, Novak said.

With an undefeated start to the season, it is expected that the Thunder would be leading the league in many areas, and they are. Dawson Worth leads the league in goals and total points. His 22 goals are the best by two and his 14 assists are fifth best. He has six more total points than anyone else in the league.

The Thunder also have Hayden Holec in fourth place with with 12 goals, and Alexander Dietrich in ninth place in the league with nine goals. They also have four of the top ten assist leaders. Tyson Dunbar is fourth in the league with 15 assists, and Wirth and Hunter Walla are tied for fifth with 14. Alexander Petrotto is ninth with 10 assists.

Wirth, Walla and Holec are all in the top ten in total points.

Novak said his team does a good job of putting pressure on the other team's defense, forcing mistakes and taking advantage of them he said.

"If we keep doing that, we will be okay," Novak said.

Beyond injuries and the COVID-19 situation, this year's Thunder roster took another hit with the newly formed Badlands Sabres taking two players who were poised for good years in the Thunderdome.

Kael Delzer and Ryan Hipsag were both eligible to play for the Thunder this year but were signed to the NA3HL team in Rapid City, coached by former Thunder coach Brendon Hodge.

"They could have still been playing with us," Novak said. "They would really help us. But it has been good for them and it has given some of our other players a chance to step up so it isn't all bad."

The Thunder have four straight road games before a two-game home series with Sioux Falls 1 on Feb. 12 and 13.

This weekend, the Thunder head to Pierre to take on the Oahe Capitals, the No. 3 team in the league, who the Thunder beat 5-3 in town last month. They follow that with a two-game series in Watertown before coming home for two. Then they head back on the road where they finish the season with Sioux Center.

"We've got nine more to go," Novak said. "We've got another game with Pierre. They have a really good team. Sioux Center has real good hockey going now. We've got some big games yet to go."

Novak said the Thunder have to continue to practice hard and take advantage of every opportunity during the nine games they have left to position themselves for the state tournament in March in Sioux Falls.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.