HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

Thunder win OT thriller in battle of unbeaten teams

  • Updated
Thunder forward Dawson Wirth (right) brings the puck across the blue line in a Dec. 5, 2021 game at the Rushmore Thunderdome.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

Dawson Wirth tallied a shorthanded goal with just over four minutes to play in regulation to tie the game before potting the game-winner in overtime to give the Rushmore Thunder a victory over the Brookings Rangers in a battle of undefeated teams Saturday night at the Rushmore Thunderdome.

The Thunder (10-0) are now the only remaining unbeaten team among South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association varsity boys squads.

Rushmore overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period thanks to goals from Duncan Chisolm at 12:41 and Wirth at 15:50. 

The Rangers (9-1-0) got on the board at 17:07 of the first period and took a 2-0 lead at 8:49 of the second. Alexander Dietrich got one back for the Thunder at 9:36 before Brookings went ahead 3-1 with a goal later in the frame.

Rushmore and Brookings will square off again Sunday at the Rushmore Thunderdome. Puck drop is scheduled for Noon.

