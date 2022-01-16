Thunder win OT thriller in battle of unbeaten teams

Dawson Wirth tallied a shorthanded goal with just over four minutes to play in regulation to tie the game before potting the game-winner in overtime to give the Rushmore Thunder a victory over the Brookings Rangers in a battle of undefeated teams Saturday night at the Rushmore Thunderdome.
The Thunder (10-0) are now the only remaining unbeaten team among South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association varsity boys squads.
Rushmore overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period thanks to goals from Duncan Chisolm at 12:41 and Wirth at 15:50.
The Rangers (9-1-0) got on the board at 17:07 of the first period and took a 2-0 lead at 8:49 of the second. Alexander Dietrich got one back for the Thunder at 9:36 before Brookings went ahead 3-1 with a goal later in the frame.
Rushmore and Brookings will square off again Sunday at the Rushmore Thunderdome. Puck drop is scheduled for Noon.