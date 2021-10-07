ThunderWolves roll past Mines soccer

The Colorado State University-Pueblo men’s soccer team had no trouble as it scored three second-half goals to seal the deal and pick up the 5-0 win over South Dakota Mines Thursday at Dakota Fields.
Pueblo, ranked 19th in the country, kicked off the scoring in the 15th minute on a goal from Louis Kearns, followed by a goal from Vinzent Zingel in the 40th minute to carry the 2-0 advantage into the half.
Lamar Bynum added to the ThunderWolves’ lead in the 50th minute, before goals from Joshua Hall and Ryan Reed in the final 10 minutes of regulation put the match out of reach.
Pueblo finished the match with 18 total shots, including 11 on goal, while the Hardrockers had seven shots on goal (11 total).
South Dakota Mines (1-8-1) will look to bounce back when it hosts the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Volleyball
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: St. Thomas More cruised to a straight-set victory over Lead-Deadwood on Thursday.
The Cavaliers won the first set 25-8, took the second set 25-16 and put the match away with a 25-12 victory in the third.
Reese Ross paced STM with 13 kills and 10 digs, while Marin Duffy chipped in with nine kills.
Dani Godkin led the team in assists with 16 and Jordan McArthur finished with four aces and eight digs.
The Goldiggers were led by Allison Mollman’s four kills, Rachel Janssen’s two blocks and a pair of aces from Erica Hanson.
St. Thomas More (19-12) will play at Hill City on Tuesday, while Lead-Deadwood (4-17) hosts New Underwood.
WINNER 3, WHITE RIVER 1: The Warriors picked up their 12th win of the season with a victory over White River on Thursday.
Winner took the first set 25-15, before the Tigers won the second 25-21 to tie the match at a set apiece.
The Warriors bounced back and won the next two sets 25-17 and 25-22 to seal the victory.
Ellie Brozik led Winner with 16 kills, while Jenna Hammerbeck chipped in with 12.
Lex Klein finished with 19 assists and five aces for the Warriors.
Karlie Cameron paced White River with 15 kills, whole Kelsey Morrison finished with 30 assists.
Winner (12-9) will play Chamberlain Tuesday, while the Tigers (20-4) host Kadoka Area.