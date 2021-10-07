ThunderWolves roll past Mines soccer

The Colorado State University-Pueblo men’s soccer team had no trouble as it scored three second-half goals to seal the deal and pick up the 5-0 win over South Dakota Mines Thursday at Dakota Fields.

Pueblo, ranked 19th in the country, kicked off the scoring in the 15th minute on a goal from Louis Kearns, followed by a goal from Vinzent Zingel in the 40th minute to carry the 2-0 advantage into the half.

Lamar Bynum added to the ThunderWolves’ lead in the 50th minute, before goals from Joshua Hall and Ryan Reed in the final 10 minutes of regulation put the match out of reach.

Pueblo finished the match with 18 total shots, including 11 on goal, while the Hardrockers had seven shots on goal (11 total).

South Dakota Mines (1-8-1) will look to bounce back when it hosts the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Volleyball

ST. THOMAS MORE 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: St. Thomas More cruised to a straight-set victory over Lead-Deadwood on Thursday.

The Cavaliers won the first set 25-8, took the second set 25-16 and put the match away with a 25-12 victory in the third.