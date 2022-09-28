Thune introduces bipartisan bill to prohibit tax write-offs for NIL contributions

U.S. Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Ben Cardin, D-Md., introduced the Athlete Opportunity and Taxpayer Integrity Act on Wednesday.

The bipartisan bill aims to prohibit individuals and organizations from using charitable tax deductions for contributions that compensate college athletes and incoming college athletes for use of their name, image and likeness — or NIL.

Thune, the Senate minority whip, is a ranking member of the Subcommittee on Taxation and IRS Oversight and Cardin is a member of the subcommittee.

“College athletes have the ability to benefit from opportunities related to their own name, image, and likeness, but outside organizations and collectives should not be able to write contributions off their taxes that are used to compensate athletes,” Thune said in a release. “This common-sense legislation would prohibit these entities from inappropriately using NIL agreements to reduce their own tax obligations.”

Cardin said the taxpayer guardrails in the bill will strengthen NIL and protect student-athletes.

“In this new NIL era, we want to ensure that the opportunities available for student athletes to benefit from their own name, image and likeness are protected,” Cardin said. “We also have an obligation to protect taxpayer funds, which means that charitable deductions should be reserved for charitable activities.”

The NCAA adopted a policy on June 30, 2021 that allowed student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness while retaining amateur status to compete at the college level.

Thune and Cardin said since the NCAA’s decision organizations have taken advantage of a lack of oversight to make their donations to NIL collectives tax-exempt.

“Such activity is inconsistent with the intended purpose of the charitable tax deduction, and it forces taxpayers to subsidize the potential recruitment of – or payment to – college athletes based on their NIL status,” the release said.

The potential legislation applies to individuals, organizations and collectives that pool resources to pay student athletes for the use of their name, image and likeness.