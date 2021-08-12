Thune, Rounds vote against infrastructure bill; Johnson says he's undecided

Republican Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds were in the minority Tuesday when they voted against a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill that would boost federal spending for major improvements of roads, bridges, internet access and other public works in communities throughout the country.

In a written statement, Thune said he opposed the bill, which was passed Tuesday on a 69-30 vote in the Senate, because it would add to the nation's deficit.

“For months, senators from both sides of the aisle engaged in good-faith negotiations to produce an infrastructure bill for the Senate to consider, and I applaud them for their tireless efforts,” he said. “I have said from the very beginning that this bill should be fully paid for, and unfortunately, that is not the case. While I support investments in our nation’s infrastructure, I could not support this final product that will further increase the national debt and financially burden future generations.”

Rounds said the bill has "progressive mandates" that he couldn't support.