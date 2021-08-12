Thune, Rounds vote against infrastructure bill; Johnson says he's undecided

Republican Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds were in the minority Tuesday when they voted against a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill that would boost federal spending for major improvements of roads, bridges, internet access and other public works in communities throughout the country.
In a written statement, Thune said he opposed the bill, which was passed Tuesday on a 69-30 vote in the Senate, because it would add to the nation's deficit.
“For months, senators from both sides of the aisle engaged in good-faith negotiations to produce an infrastructure bill for the Senate to consider, and I applaud them for their tireless efforts,” he said. “I have said from the very beginning that this bill should be fully paid for, and unfortunately, that is not the case. While I support investments in our nation’s infrastructure, I could not support this final product that will further increase the national debt and financially burden future generations.”
Rounds said the bill has "progressive mandates" that he couldn't support.
“I chose to actively be involved in these discussions to give South Dakota a seat at the table throughout the negotiation process," Rounds said. "In many cases, we were successful in advancing traditional infrastructure provisions that will directly benefit South Dakota. However as this framework progressed out of our bipartisan working groups to the Senate floor, it became evident that the legislation in its final form included several progressive mandates and federal funding clawbacks that I believe go too far."
Rounds said he was not able to cast a final vote as he was with his wife, Jean, as she undergoes cancer treatments at the Mayo Clinic.
North Dakota's Senate Republicans, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, voted in favor of the bill, while Wyoming Senate Republicans. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, voted against it.
After winning Senate approval, the bill now moves to the House of Representatives.
Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota has not made a decision on whether to support the infrastructure bill or not, according to his press secretary, Jazmine Kemp.
"Our team is still reviewing the bill and will make a determination depending on whether Speaker Pelosi decides to pair the bipartisan infrastructure package with the bloated $3.5 trillion liberal budget bill," Kemp said in an email to the Journal.