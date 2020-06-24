Thurness brothers excelling for Chadron State football

The Thurness brothers credit their father, Brent Thurness, a St. Thomas More assistant coach, as their role model on and off the field, and for their work ethic.

“Coming to college and not having him by my side every game was a little different," Cole said of his dad. "But whenever I go home, he's my lifting partner, he is the guy who pushes me every summer. The man has made me better on and off the field. I'm very lucky to have him. He's one of my best friends.”

Added Chase: “Dad began teaching Cole and I how to catch the ball and run when we were young, just for the love of the sport and how good this sport is to all of us. Every day he is helping us out trying to make us better athletes. He loves watching Cole and I compete to be where we are today. It’s great having him around. He is one of the best role models that I have, and a great influence that Cole and I have."

It’s been a strange spring and early summer to say the least as a COVID-19 sent the Thurness brothers home for online school and no spring ball

Cole said he had never stayed a summer in Chadron before, so he was really excited to come down and work with his teammates. He estimates that there are about 65 or 70 players on campus now, with about 40 working out in the morning and the rest in the afternoon.