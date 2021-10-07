Thursday afternoon crash on Sturgis Road sends at least one to hospital

At least one person was taken to a Rapid City hospital by ambulance following a crash at the intersection of Universal Drive and Sturgis Road west of Rapid City Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Thursday and involved a sedan and a semi truck pulling a dump trailer.

Crews had to extricate the driver of the vehicle, who had been trapped in the sedan that was wedged underneath the trailer.

Deputies with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office were on site to direct traffic along Sturgis Road. The Rapid City Fire Department also responded to the crash.

