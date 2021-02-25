 Skip to main content
Thursday's High School Basketball Scores
Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

  • Updated
BOYS

Brandon Valley 67, Rapid City Central 46

Ethan 48, Colman-Egan 43

Rapid City Stevens 78, Sturgis Brown 31

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 69, Sioux Falls Washington 61

Stanley County 56, North Central Co-Op 43

Watertown 66, Huron 45

GIRLS

Brandon Valley 56, Rapid City Central 45, OT

Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 25

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, OT

Watertown 46, Huron 45

SoDak Qualifier

Class A

Region 5

Parkston 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Region 1

Aberdeen Roncalli 54, Sisseton 25

Redfield 59, Milbank 24

Region 2

Flandreau 52, Florence/Henry 46

Hamlin 63, Sioux Valley 36

Region 3

Tri-Valley 57, West Central 52

Region 4

Dakota Valley 61, Lennox 60

Tea Area 58, Elk Point-Jefferson 35

Region 5

McCook Central/Montrose 62, Wagner 60

Region 6

Miller 51, Chamberlain 50

Mobridge-Pollock 59, Stanley County 29

Regions 7&8

Hill City 50, Lakota Tech 45

St. Thomas More 2, Hot Springs 0

Winner 69, Custer 34

Class B

Region 1

Aberdeen Christian 43, Waubay/Summit 34

Waverly-South Shore 47, Warner 40

Region 2

Faulkton 52, Highmore-Harrold 45

Herreid/Selby Area 65, Lower Brule 42

Region 3

Castlewood 73, James Valley Christian 40

DeSmet 37, Arlington 29

Region 4

Ethan 48, Colman-Egan 43

Hanson 51, Dell Rapids St. Mary 38

Region 5

Menno 48, Scotland 37

Viborg-Hurley 52, Bridgewater-Emery 38

Region 6

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Kimball/White Lake 40

Corsica/Stickney 48, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 28

Region 7

New Underwood 39, Wall 21

White River 75, Philip 42

Region 8

Faith 59, Lemmon 53

Timber Lake 47, Newell 41

