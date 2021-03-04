 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's High School Basketball Scores
agate alert

Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

{{featured_button_text}}
ST2.jpg

STM sophomore Gabby Robbins gets a steal for the Cavaliers during their SoDak 16 win over Miller at Wall Thursday evening.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

GIRLS

State Qualifier

Class A

SoDak 16

Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Redfield 15

Belle Fourche 50, Parkston 46

Dakota Valley 68, Tea Area 59

Hamlin 62, Mobridge-Pollock 22

McCook Central/Montrose 41, Hill City 39

Sioux Falls Christian 52, Flandreau 50, OT

St. Thomas More 61, Miller 27

Winner 50, Tri-Valley 35

Class B

SoDak 16

Castlewood 65, DeSmet 37

Corsica/Stickney 49, Timber Lake 33

Ethan 61, Faulkton 45

Hanson 59, Faith 28

Herreid/Selby Area 49, Menno 47

Viborg-Hurley 55, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46

Waverly-South Shore 46, New Underwood 27

White River 49, Aberdeen Christian 37

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three earthquakes trigger tsunami threat across Pacific

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News