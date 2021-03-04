Thursday's High School Basketball Scores

GIRLS
State Qualifier
Class A
SoDak 16
Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Redfield 15
Belle Fourche 50, Parkston 46
Dakota Valley 68, Tea Area 59
Hamlin 62, Mobridge-Pollock 22
McCook Central/Montrose 41, Hill City 39
Sioux Falls Christian 52, Flandreau 50, OT
St. Thomas More 61, Miller 27
Winner 50, Tri-Valley 35
Class B
SoDak 16
Castlewood 65, DeSmet 37
Corsica/Stickney 49, Timber Lake 33
Ethan 61, Faulkton 45
Hanson 59, Faith 28
Herreid/Selby Area 49, Menno 47
Viborg-Hurley 55, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46
Waverly-South Shore 46, New Underwood 27
White River 49, Aberdeen Christian 37
