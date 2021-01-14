 Skip to main content
Thursday's High School Basketball
Thursday's High School Basketball

Thursday's Scores

BOYS

Chamberlain 62, Potter County 46

Groton Area 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 52

Hill City 66, Lead-Deadwood 53

Lyman 65, Colome 30

Parkston 70, Wagner 60

Platte-Geddes 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36

Rapid City Central 72, Sturgis Brown 48

Scotland 53, Avon 49

St. Thomas More 50, Custer 27

Sully Buttes 73, Miller 49

West River Tournament

Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 73, Newell 29

Wall 52, Moorcroft, Wyo. 39

Faith 60, New Underwood 26

Hot Springs 53, Edgemont 34

GIRLS

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 62, Mitchell Christian 44

Burke 51, Colome 47

Hill City 57, Lead-Deadwood 20

Kimball/White Lake 52, Gregory 42

Mitchell 46, Pierre 36

Parkston 55, Wagner 40

Scotland 47, Avon 43

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Tea Area 49

Winner 67, Corsica/Stickney 52

