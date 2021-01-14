Thursday's High School Basketball

Thursday's Scores
BOYS
Chamberlain 62, Potter County 46
Groton Area 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 52
Hill City 66, Lead-Deadwood 53
Lyman 65, Colome 30
Parkston 70, Wagner 60
Platte-Geddes 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36
Rapid City Central 72, Sturgis Brown 48
Scotland 53, Avon 49
St. Thomas More 50, Custer 27
Sully Buttes 73, Miller 49
West River Tournament
Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 73, Newell 29
Wall 52, Moorcroft, Wyo. 39
Faith 60, New Underwood 26
Hot Springs 53, Edgemont 34
GIRLS
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 62, Mitchell Christian 44
Burke 51, Colome 47
Hill City 57, Lead-Deadwood 20
Kimball/White Lake 52, Gregory 42
Mitchell 46, Pierre 36
Parkston 55, Wagner 40
Scotland 47, Avon 43
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Tea Area 49
Winner 67, Corsica/Stickney 52