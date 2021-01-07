Thursday's High School Basketball

Thursday's Scores
BOYS
Burke 62, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57
Custer 66, Hill City 24
Dell Rapids 75, Canton 33
Edgemont 57, Crawford, Neb. 35
Ethan 60, Avon 15
Faith 56, Timber Lake 47
Groton Area 51, Sisseton 43
Hamlin 54, Castlewood 52
Heart River, N.D. 54, Lemmon 49
Howard 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 24
Lower Brule 74, Lakota Tech 55
Menno 47, Mitchell Christian 40
Milbank 54, Clark/Willow Lake 45
Mobridge-Pollock 87, Miller 44
Oakes, N.D. 76, Leola/Frederick 56
Platte-Geddes 61, Corsica/Stickney 53
Rock Valley, Iowa 60, Lennox 45
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 46
St. Thomas More 56, Douglas 46
Sully Buttes 75, Highmore-Harrold 63
Tiospa Zina Tribal 79, Aberdeen Roncalli 46
Tri-Valley 74, Mt. Vernon 71, OT
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52, Scotland 21
Viborg-Hurley 57, Hanson 52
Waubay/Summit 57, Langford 45
Winner 63, Colome 37
Wolsey-Wessington 57, James Valley Christian 19
Big East Conference Tournament
Chester 50, Baltic 47
McCook Central/Montrose 46, Flandreau 44
Parker 57, Garretson 53
Sioux Valley 70, Beresford 31
GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 48, Leola/Frederick 31
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 69, Burke 60
Arlington 43, DeSmet 37
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Freeman 51
Canton 52, Dell Rapids 48
Chamberlain 51, Kadoka Area 42
Colman-Egan 72, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Estelline/Hendricks 42
Edgemont 47, Crawford, Neb. 34
Ethan 56, Avon 34
Florence/Henry 70, Wilmot 20
Gregory 71, Lyman 32
Hanson 62, Viborg-Hurley 60
Heart River, N.D. 44, Lemmon 33
Herreid/Selby Area 40, Faulkton 31
Hill City 68, Custer 35
Howard 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39
Huron 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 32
Iroquois 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 41
Kimball/White Lake 52, Colome 34
Menno 59, Mitchell Christian 47
Milbank 45, Clark/Willow Lake 43
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Tri-Valley 37
New Underwood 49, Philip 33
Rapid City Christian 60, Wall 53
Rock Valley, Iowa 47, Lennox 42
Scotland 36, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44
Sioux Falls Washington 57, Watertown 32
Sisseton 41, Lisbon, N.D. 34
Waverly-South Shore 60, Tri-State, N.D. 53
West Central 71, Tea Area 56
Winner 67, Flandreau 37
Wolsey-Wessington 53, James Valley Christian 33