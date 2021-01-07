 Skip to main content
Thursday's High School Basketball
Thursday's High School Basketball

  Updated
Thursday's Scores

BOYS

Burke 62, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57

Custer 66, Hill City 24

Dell Rapids 75, Canton 33

Edgemont 57, Crawford, Neb. 35

Ethan 60, Avon 15

Faith 56, Timber Lake 47

Groton Area 51, Sisseton 43

Hamlin 54, Castlewood 52

Heart River, N.D. 54, Lemmon 49

Howard 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 24

Lower Brule 74, Lakota Tech 55

Menno 47, Mitchell Christian 40

Milbank 54, Clark/Willow Lake 45

Mobridge-Pollock 87, Miller 44

Oakes, N.D. 76, Leola/Frederick 56

Platte-Geddes 61, Corsica/Stickney 53

Rock Valley, Iowa 60, Lennox 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 46

St. Thomas More 56, Douglas 46

Sully Buttes 75, Highmore-Harrold 63

Tiospa Zina Tribal 79, Aberdeen Roncalli 46

Tri-Valley 74, Mt. Vernon 71, OT

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52, Scotland 21

Viborg-Hurley 57, Hanson 52

Waubay/Summit 57, Langford 45

Winner 63, Colome 37

Wolsey-Wessington 57, James Valley Christian 19

Big East Conference Tournament

Chester 50, Baltic 47

McCook Central/Montrose 46, Flandreau 44

Parker 57, Garretson 53

Sioux Valley 70, Beresford 31

GIRLS

Aberdeen Christian 48, Leola/Frederick 31

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 69, Burke 60

Arlington 43, DeSmet 37

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Freeman 51

Canton 52, Dell Rapids 48

Chamberlain 51, Kadoka Area 42

Colman-Egan 72, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Estelline/Hendricks 42

Edgemont 47, Crawford, Neb. 34

Ethan 56, Avon 34

Florence/Henry 70, Wilmot 20

Gregory 71, Lyman 32

Hanson 62, Viborg-Hurley 60

Heart River, N.D. 44, Lemmon 33

Herreid/Selby Area 40, Faulkton 31

Hill City 68, Custer 35

Howard 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39

Huron 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 32

Iroquois 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

Kimball/White Lake 52, Colome 34

Menno 59, Mitchell Christian 47

Milbank 45, Clark/Willow Lake 43

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Tri-Valley 37

New Underwood 49, Philip 33

Rapid City Christian 60, Wall 53

Rock Valley, Iowa 47, Lennox 42

Scotland 36, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Watertown 32

Sisseton 41, Lisbon, N.D. 34

Waverly-South Shore 60, Tri-State, N.D. 53

West Central 71, Tea Area 56

Winner 67, Flandreau 37

Wolsey-Wessington 53, James Valley Christian 33

