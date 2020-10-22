Thursday's Local Results: Football, volleyball

High School Football
Thursday's Scores
Brookings 41, Yankton 0
Canton 12, West Central 7
Dakota Valley 31, Tri-Valley 6
Huron 34, Mitchell 13
Lennox 25, Vermillion 20
Madison 21, Sioux Falls Christian 16
O Gorman 27, Harrisburg 21
Pierre 35, Douglas 14
Belle Fourche 17, Custer 14
Sioux Falls Lincoln 72, Rapid City Central 12
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Sturgis Brown 41, Spearfish 7
Tea Area 26, Dell Rapids 20, 2OT
Class 9AA
First Round
Arlington/Lake Preston 20, Baltic 14
Florence/Henry 6, Deuel 0
Hamlin 50, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Hanson 34, Parkston 22
Platte-Geddes 36, Bon Homme 0
Viborg-Hurley 54, Parker 6
Class 9A
First Round
Canistota 48, Chester 14
Castlewood 32, Gregory 14
Howard 20, DeSmet 0
Lyman 36, Burke 16
Class 9B
First Round
Colman-Egan 40, Alcester-Hudson 32
Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, forfeit
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Bison, forfeit
Scotland 40, Irene-Wakonda 14
Class 11B
First Round
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Lead-Deadwood 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 12
McCook Central/Montrose 22, Stanley County 14
Sioux Valley 56, Chamberlain 6
Winner 40, Garretson 0
Volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Centerville, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14
Menno def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-19, 25-5, 25-9
Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12
