 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's Local Results: Football, volleyball
agate

Thursday's Local Results: Football, volleyball

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

High School Football

Thursday's Scores

Brookings 41, Yankton 0

Canton 12, West Central 7

Dakota Valley 31, Tri-Valley 6

Huron 34, Mitchell 13

Lennox 25, Vermillion 20

Madison 21, Sioux Falls Christian 16

O Gorman 27, Harrisburg 21

Pierre 35, Douglas 14

Belle Fourche 17, Custer 14

Sioux Falls Lincoln 72, Rapid City Central 12

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Sturgis Brown 41, Spearfish 7

Tea Area 26, Dell Rapids 20, 2OT

Class 9AA

First Round

Arlington/Lake Preston 20, Baltic 14

Florence/Henry 6, Deuel 0

Hamlin 50, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Hanson 34, Parkston 22

Platte-Geddes 36, Bon Homme 0

Viborg-Hurley 54, Parker 6

Class 9A

First Round

Canistota 48, Chester 14

Castlewood 32, Gregory 14

Howard 20, DeSmet 0

Lyman 36, Burke 16

Class 9B

First Round

Colman-Egan 40, Alcester-Hudson 32

Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, forfeit

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Bison, forfeit

Scotland 40, Irene-Wakonda 14

Class 11B

First Round

Bridgewater-Emery 53, Lead-Deadwood 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 12

McCook Central/Montrose 22, Stanley County 14

Sioux Valley 56, Chamberlain 6

Winner 40, Garretson 0

Volleyball

Thursday's Scores

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Centerville, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14

Menno def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-19, 25-5, 25-9

Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colorado wildfire explodes in size

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News