Thursday's Local Schedule: volleyball playoffs

Region 8A Final Round

No. 4 St. Thomas More at No. 1 RC Christian;6 p.m.

No. 3 Belle Fourche at No. 2 Hill City;6 p.m.

Region 6A Final Round

No. 6 Dupree at No. 2 Winner;5 p.m.

Region 7A Final Round

No. 4 Todd County at No. 1 Lakota Tech;TBA

No. 6 Bennett County at No. 2 Pine Ridge;TBA

Region 7B Final Round

No. 4 Jones County at No. 1 Philip;6 p.m.

No. 3 Edgemont at No. 2 White River;6 p.m.

Region 8B Final Round

No. 4 Harding Co. at No. 1 Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Bison at No. 2 Faith;7 p.m.

