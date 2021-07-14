 Skip to main content
Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball;Time

State 3A Junior Legion Tournament

Pete Lien Memorial Field

Post 22 Bullets vs. Sturgis JV;12 p.m.

Spearfish JV vs. RC Post 22 Expos;3:30 p.m.

Bullets/Sturgis winner vs. Post 320 Shooters;6:30 p.m.

Expedition League;Time

Spearfish at Mining City;7:05 p.m.

Little League Baseball;Time

Rushmore Red Pesek Field

Timberline vs. Rushmore;5 p.m.

Harney vs. Sturgis;7:30 p.m.

