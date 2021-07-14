Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball;Time
State 3A Junior Legion Tournament
Pete Lien Memorial Field
Post 22 Bullets vs. Sturgis JV;12 p.m.
Spearfish JV vs. RC Post 22 Expos;3:30 p.m.
Bullets/Sturgis winner vs. Post 320 Shooters;6:30 p.m.
Expedition League;Time
Spearfish at Mining City;7:05 p.m.
Little League Baseball;Time
Rushmore Red Pesek Field
Timberline vs. Rushmore;5 p.m.
Harney vs. Sturgis;7:30 p.m.
