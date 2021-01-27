 Skip to main content
Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball;TV;Time

Gregory at Avon;5:15 p.m.

Harding Co. at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Custer at Douglas;7:30 p.m.

Philip at Dupree;7 p.m.

Bison at Faith;6 p.m.

Lemmon at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Central;8 p.m.

Bennett County at Stanley Co.;7:30 p.m.

Hill City at Wall;7 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at White River;7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;TV;Time

White River at Colome;5:30 p.m.

Custer at Douglas;5:30 p.m.

Philip at Dupree;6 p.m.

Harding Co. at New England, ND;5:30 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Central;6:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at RC Christian;6:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Stanley Co.;5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Sturgis;7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;TV;Time

Spearfish at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Douglas at Chadron, Neb. Triangular;5 p.m.

Custer at Chadron, Neb. Triangular;5 p.m.

