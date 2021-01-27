Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball;TV;Time
Gregory at Avon;5:15 p.m.
Harding Co. at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Custer at Douglas;7:30 p.m.
Philip at Dupree;7 p.m.
Bison at Faith;6 p.m.
Lemmon at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Central;8 p.m.
Bennett County at Stanley Co.;7:30 p.m.
Hill City at Wall;7 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at White River;7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;TV;Time
White River at Colome;5:30 p.m.
Custer at Douglas;5:30 p.m.
Philip at Dupree;6 p.m.
Harding Co. at New England, ND;5:30 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Central;6:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at RC Christian;6:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Stanley Co.;5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sturgis;7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;TV;Time
Spearfish at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Douglas at Chadron, Neb. Triangular;5 p.m.
Custer at Chadron, Neb. Triangular;5 p.m.