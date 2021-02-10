 Skip to main content
Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Men's Basketball;Time

MSU Denver at SD Mines;6 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;TV;Time

Harding County at Bison;5:30 p.m.

Jones County at Dupree;5 p.m.

Flasher, ND at Lemmon;4 p.m.

Faith at McIntosh;4;30 p.m.

Lyman at Philip;3 p.m.

Alliance, NE at RC Christian;7 p.m.

Custer at Spearfish;8 p.m.

White River at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Wall;7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Bennett County at Cody-Kilgore, NE;5:30 p.m.

Hulett, WY at Edgemont;4:30 p.m.

Bison at Faith;6 p.m.

Lyman at Philip;3 p.m.

Custer at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

RC Central at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood vs. Hill City;5 p.m.

