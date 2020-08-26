Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain;Time
High School Boys Golf
Douglas Invitational;9 a.m.
Spearfish Triangular;3 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Doug./R.C. Christian at R.C. Central;4 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Tim e
Dougl./R.C. Christian at R.C. Central 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Freeman Academy 4 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
Rapid City Invitational
Sioux Park
Pierre vs. Brandon Valley;2 p.m.
Mitchell vs. RC Christian;3 p.m.
R.C. Stevens vs. Pierre;4 p.m.
Mitchell vs. RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.
Parkview
Spearfish at St. Thomas More;2 p.m.
Spearfish vs. RC Central;4 p.m.
Brandon Valley at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Timber Lake at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
Faith at Lemmon;5 p.m.
Bison at Philip;5 p.m.
Bennett County at Valentine, Neb.;4:30 p.m.
Professional Rodeo;Time
PRCA Xtreme Bronc Finals; 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!