Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain;Time

High School Boys Golf

Douglas Invitational;9 a.m.

Spearfish Triangular;3 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Doug./R.C. Christian at R.C. Central;4 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Tim e

Dougl./R.C. Christian at R.C. Central 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Freeman Academy 4 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

Rapid City Invitational

Sioux Park

Pierre vs. Brandon Valley;2 p.m.

Mitchell vs. RC Christian;3 p.m.

R.C. Stevens vs. Pierre;4 p.m.

Mitchell vs. RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.

Parkview

Spearfish at St. Thomas More;2 p.m.

Spearfish vs. RC Central;4 p.m.

Brandon Valley at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Timber Lake at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

Faith at Lemmon;5 p.m.

Bison at Philip;5 p.m.

Bennett County at Valentine, Neb.;4:30 p.m.

Professional Rodeo;Time

PRCA Xtreme Bronc Finals; 7 p.m.

