Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Football Playoffs;Time

State Football Playoffs

Thursday's Games

Class 11AA

Spearfish at Brookings;5 p.m.

Douglas at Yankton;5 p.m.

Huron at Sturgis;6 p.m.

Class 11B

McCook Central/Montrose at Winner,;5 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Mobridge-Pollock,;:30 p.m.

Class 9AA

Rapid City Christian at Viborg-Hurley;4:30 p.m.

Florence/Henry at Lemmon/McIntosh,;5:30 p.m.

Class 9A

Philip at Canistota/Freeman;6 p.m.

Lyman at Wall;5:30 p.m.

Class 9B

Scotland at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

Dell Rapids St. Mary at Faith;5:30 p.m.

