Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Football Playoffs;Time
State Football Playoffs
Thursday's Games
Class 11AA
Spearfish at Brookings;5 p.m.
Douglas at Yankton;5 p.m.
Huron at Sturgis;6 p.m.
Class 11B
McCook Central/Montrose at Winner,;5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Mobridge-Pollock,;:30 p.m.
Class 9AA
Rapid City Christian at Viborg-Hurley;4:30 p.m.
Florence/Henry at Lemmon/McIntosh,;5:30 p.m.
Class 9A
Philip at Canistota/Freeman;6 p.m.
Lyman at Wall;5:30 p.m.
Class 9B
Scotland at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.
Dell Rapids St. Mary at Faith;5:30 p.m.
