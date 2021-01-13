Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball;Time
McIntosh at Bison;4 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;7:30 p.m.
Harding County at RC Christian;6:30 p.m .
Custer at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
RC Central at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Jones County Tournament
Colome vs. Lyman;11:30 a.m.
Stanley Co. vs. Bennett Co.;2 p.m.
White River vs. Philip;5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area vs. Jones Co.;8 p.m.
West River Tournament (Newell)
Upton at Newell;6 p.m.
Faith vs. New Underwood;7:30 p.m.
West River Tournament (Wall)
Moorcroft, WY at Wall 6 p.m.
Hot Springs vs. Edgemont;7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Burke at Colome;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Corsica-Stickney;5:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;6 p.m.
Harding County at Sundance;5 p.m.
West River Tournament (Newell)
Upton at Newell;tba
West River Tournament (Wall)
Moorcroft, WY vs. RC Christian;tba
High School Wrestling;Time
Belle Fourche at Custer;5 p.m.
Spearfish vs. Douglas;5 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Central;5:30 p.m.
Douglas at RC Central;7 p.m.
Hot springs vs. Hill City;5 p.m.
Hot Springs vs. Custer;tba