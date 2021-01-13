 Skip to main content
Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball;Time

McIntosh at Bison;4 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;7:30 p.m.

Harding County at RC Christian;6:30 p.m .

Custer at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

RC Central at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Jones County Tournament

Colome vs. Lyman;11:30 a.m.

Stanley Co. vs. Bennett Co.;2 p.m.

White River vs. Philip;5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area vs. Jones Co.;8 p.m.

West River Tournament (Newell)

Upton at Newell;6 p.m.

Faith vs. New Underwood;7:30 p.m.

West River Tournament (Wall)

Moorcroft, WY at Wall 6 p.m.

Hot Springs vs. Edgemont;7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Burke at Colome;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Corsica-Stickney;5:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;6 p.m.

Harding County at Sundance;5 p.m.

West River Tournament (Newell)

Upton at Newell;tba

West River Tournament (Wall)

Moorcroft, WY vs. RC Christian;tba

High School Wrestling;Time

Belle Fourche at Custer;5 p.m.

Spearfish vs. Douglas;5 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Central;5:30 p.m.

Douglas at RC Central;7 p.m.

Hot springs vs. Hill City;5 p.m.

Hot Springs vs. Custer;tba

