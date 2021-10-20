Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Football;Time
Sturgis at Douglas;6 p.m.
Spearfish at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
RC Stevens at RC Central;6 p.m.
11B Playoffs
St. Thomas More at Elk Point-Jefferson;5 p.m.
Hot Springs at Bridgewater Emery/Ethan;5 p.m.
9AA Playoffs
Stanley County at Lyman;6 p.m.
Leola/Frederick Area at Timber Lake;5 p.m.
Lemmon/McIntosh at Ipswich;6 p.m.
9A Playoffs
Castlewood at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.
Philip at Warner;6 p.m.
9B Playoffs
New Underwood at Harding County;7 p.m.
Faith at Hitchcock-Tulare;6 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
RC Christian at Red Cloud;6 p.m.
Todd County at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.
St. Francis at Cody-Kilgore, Neb.;5 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Crow Creek;5:30 p.m.