Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Sturgis at Douglas;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

RC Stevens at RC Central;6 p.m.

11B Playoffs

St. Thomas More at Elk Point-Jefferson;5 p.m.

Hot Springs at Bridgewater Emery/Ethan;5 p.m.

9AA Playoffs

Stanley County at Lyman;6 p.m.

Leola/Frederick Area at Timber Lake;5 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Ipswich;6 p.m.

9A Playoffs

Castlewood at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

Philip at Warner;6 p.m.

9B Playoffs

New Underwood at Harding County;7 p.m.

Faith at Hitchcock-Tulare;6 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

RC Christian at Red Cloud;6 p.m.

Todd County at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Cody-Kilgore, Neb.;5 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Crow Creek;5:30 p.m.

