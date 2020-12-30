Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL;TV;Time
Rapid City at Utah;5 p.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — AP source: Trump signs pandemic relief and government-funding measure, averting government shutdown.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Black doctor who died battling COVID-19 complained of racist medical care in widely shared social media posts days before her death, prompting an Indiana hospital system to promise a “full external review" into her treatment.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House votes to increase COVID checks to $2,000, sending Trump's request to GOP-controlled Senate.
One man was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting while a teenager was wounded by a Rapid City Police officer after aiming a shotgun at the offic…
The victim in the Rapid City Christmas Eve homicide has been identified but the shooting suspect has not yet been identified or arrested.
A judge will decide whether a man convicted of a 1983 Rapid City double murder should get a new trial due to new DNA evidence.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Democrats running for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats each raised more than $100 million over two months, a massive haul that eclipsed campaign contributions to their Republican opponents and reflects the high stakes of the twin contests.
One man was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting while a teenager was wounded by a Rapid City Police officer after aiming a shotgun at the offic…
A 63-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Keystone.
No criminal charges are expected after a person driving an SUV hit and killed a pedestrian trying to cross West Omaha Street Tuesday afternoon…
