Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Girls Golf;Time
Raider Invitational (Meadowbrook);10 a.m.
Belle Fourche Invitational;10 a.m.
High School Boys Tennis;Time
St. Thomas More at Spearfish;3 p.m.
RC Stevens at Aberdeen Roncalli;Noon.
RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central;3 p.m.
RC Central at Watertown;10 a.m.
RC Central at Brookings;3 p.m.
RC Christian vs. Lennox (Harrisburg);9 a.m.
RC Christian vs. Yankton (Harrisburg);10:30 a.m.
RC Christian at Harrisburg;2 p.m.
High School Track and Field;Time
Custer Invitational (O'Harra Stadium);9 a.m.
