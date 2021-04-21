 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Girls Golf;Time

Raider Invitational (Meadowbrook);10 a.m.

Belle Fourche Invitational;10 a.m.

High School Boys Tennis;Time

St. Thomas More at Spearfish;3 p.m.

RC Stevens at Aberdeen Roncalli;Noon.

RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central;3 p.m.

RC Central at Watertown;10 a.m.

RC Central at Brookings;3 p.m.

RC Christian vs. Lennox (Harrisburg);9 a.m.

RC Christian vs. Yankton (Harrisburg);10:30 a.m.

RC Christian at Harrisburg;2 p.m.

High School Track and Field;Time

Custer Invitational (O'Harra Stadium);9 a.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 15
Local

Your Two Cents for April 15

The state should propose using drones for the Fourth of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore instead of traditional fireworks. Much safer …

Your Two Cents for April 16
Local

Your Two Cents for April 16

I have to give Kristi Noem credit for saying what she thinks. I believe most politicians at least pretend to have some empathy for people who …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News