Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country;Time
Sturgis Meet;TBA
Meadowbrook West River Challenge;3:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Spearfish at Sturgis Brown;7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Spearfish at Sturgis Brown;5 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Dupree at Bison;5 p.m.
Jones County at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.
Wall at Newell;5:30 p.m.
Phillip at Sully Buttes;5:30 p.m.
Harding County at Faith;6 p.m.
Hot Springs at Bennett County;6:30 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at Douglas;7 p.m.
Custer at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
