Thursday's Local Schedule
Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Sturgis Meet;TBA

Meadowbrook West River Challenge;3:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Spearfish at Sturgis Brown;7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Spearfish at Sturgis Brown;5 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Dupree at Bison;5 p.m.

Jones County at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.

Wall at Newell;5:30 p.m.

Phillip at Sully Buttes;5:30 p.m.

Harding County at Faith;6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Bennett County;6:30 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at Douglas;7 p.m.

Custer at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

