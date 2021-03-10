Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Class B at Huron
Viborg Hurley vs. White River;4 p.m.
Class A at Watertown
McCook Cent./Montrose vs. St. Thomas More;11 a.m.
Dakota Valley vs. Winner;4 p.m.
Belle Fourche vs. Hamlin;6 p.m.
Class AA at Sioux Falls
Rapid City Central vs. SF Washington;11 a.m.
Rapid City Stevens vs. Harrisburg;7:15 p.m.
