 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Class B at Huron

Viborg Hurley vs. White River;4 p.m.

Class A at Watertown

McCook Cent./Montrose vs. St. Thomas More;11 a.m.

Dakota Valley vs. Winner;4 p.m.

Belle Fourche vs. Hamlin;6 p.m.

Class AA at Sioux Falls

Rapid City Central vs. SF Washington;11 a.m.

Rapid City Stevens vs. Harrisburg;7:15 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 11
Local

Your Two Cents for March 11

Rapid City doesn't need more housing, it needs fewer people. Please stop recruiting efforts so we can preserve what little pristine Black Hill…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News