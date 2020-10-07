 Skip to main content
Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country

Black Hills Conference Meet (Hot Springs);12:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

State AA Tourney (Sioux Park, Parkview);8 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Belle Fourche at Douglas;7 p.m.

Jones County at Dupree;5:30 p.m.

Baker, Mont. at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Hill City;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Lead Deadwood;7 p.m.

Bison at McLaughlin;5 p.m.

Lemmon at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.

Faith at Philip;5 p.m.

Edgemont at Sioux County, Neb.;6 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Custer at Wall;6 p.m.

Winner at White River;6 p.m.

