Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
PRCA;Time
ProRodeo Tour, Kjerstad Arena;7 p.m.
High School Boys Golf;Time
Belle Fourche vs. RC Central (Meadowbrook);4 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Christian at RC Stevens;4 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
RC Central at Thunder Basin (Gillette);4:30 p.m.
RC Central at Campbell County;7 p.m.
Spearfish at Custer;7 p.m.
Newell Hill City;7 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Lemmon;4 p.m.
Lower Brule at Jones County;4 p.m.
Dupree at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Philip;4 p.m.
St. Thomas More at RC Christian;7 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Lower Brule at White River;4 p.m.
