Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

PRCA;Time

ProRodeo Tour, Kjerstad Arena;7 p.m.

High School Boys Golf;Time

Belle Fourche vs. RC Central (Meadowbrook);4 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Christian at RC Stevens;4 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

RC Central at Thunder Basin (Gillette);4:30 p.m.

RC  Central at Campbell County;7 p.m.

Spearfish at Custer;7 p.m.

Newell Hill City;7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Lemmon;4 p.m.

Lower Brule at Jones County;4 p.m.

Dupree at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Philip;4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at RC Christian;7 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Lower Brule at White River;4 p.m.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

