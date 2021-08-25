Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Girls Tennis;Time
Rapid City Invitational
Pierre vs. Brandon Valley (SP);2 p.m.
Mitchell vs. St. Thomas More (PV);2 p.m.
RC Stevens vs. Pierre (SP);4:30 p.m.
Mitchell vs. RC Christian (SP);5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Brandon Valley (SP);5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Pierre at Sturgis;6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Pierre at Sturgis;4 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Red Cloud at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Douglas at RC Christian;7 p.m.
Valentine, Neb. at Bennett Co.;4:30 p.m.
Philip at Dupree;5 p.m.
Lemmon at Faith;5 p.m.
Harding County at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
