 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's Local Schedule
alert

Thursday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Girls Tennis;Time

Rapid City Invitational

Pierre vs. Brandon Valley (SP);2 p.m.

Mitchell vs. St. Thomas More (PV);2 p.m.

RC Stevens vs. Pierre (SP);4:30 p.m.

Mitchell vs. RC Christian (SP);5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Brandon Valley (SP);5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Pierre at Sturgis;6 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Pierre at Sturgis;4 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Red Cloud at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Douglas at RC Christian;7 p.m.

Valentine, Neb. at Bennett Co.;4:30 p.m.

Philip at Dupree;5 p.m.

Lemmon at Faith;5 p.m.

Harding County at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.

Little Wound at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for August 19
Local

Your Two Cents for August 19

Just imagine if a school opened a class in a public school with a prayer. Well, it just happened with a class at Canyon Lake Elementary.

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News