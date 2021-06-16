 Skip to main content
Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball;Time

Big Sticks tournament (BH Surgical Hospital Ballpark)

Sturgis Riders vs, Post 320 Risers;10:15 a.m.

Post 22 Bullets vs. Post 320 Shooters;12:45 p.m.

Bullets vs. Pierre;2 45 p.m.

Kearney vs. Brandon Valley;5 p.m.

Post 22 Expos vs. Watertown;7:15 p.m.

College Rodeo;Time

College National Finals Rodeo (Casper);9 a.m.

Expedition League Baseball;Time

Spearfish at Mining City;7:05 p.m.

