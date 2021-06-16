Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball;Time
Big Sticks tournament (BH Surgical Hospital Ballpark)
Sturgis Riders vs, Post 320 Risers;10:15 a.m.
Post 22 Bullets vs. Post 320 Shooters;12:45 p.m.
Bullets vs. Pierre;2 45 p.m.
Kearney vs. Brandon Valley;5 p.m.
Post 22 Expos vs. Watertown;7:15 p.m.
College Rodeo;Time
College National Finals Rodeo (Casper);9 a.m.
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Spearfish at Mining City;7:05 p.m.
