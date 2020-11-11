Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Volleyball:Time
SoDak 16
Class AA
RC Stevens at Harrisburg;5 p.m.
Spearfish at SF O'Gorman;4 p.m.
Sturgis at Huron;5 p.m.
