Thursday's Local Schedule
Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Football;Time

Missouri S&T at SD Mines;6 p.m.

Dickinson St. at Black Hills St.;6 p.m.

High School Boys Golf;Time

RCAS Quad (Meadowbrook);3:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Christian at RC Stevens;4:15 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Little Wound at Cody-Kilgore, Neb.;3 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at McLaughlin;4 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Pine Ridge;4:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Bison;5 p.m.

White River at New Underwood;5 p.m.

RC Christian at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Harding Co. at Lemmon;7 p.m.

Faith at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Newell;6 p.m.

Philip at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

Lyman at Gregory;6:30 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Wall;6:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Custer;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

