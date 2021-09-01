Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Football;Time
Missouri S&T at SD Mines;6 p.m.
Dickinson St. at Black Hills St.;6 p.m.
High School Boys Golf;Time
RCAS Quad (Meadowbrook);3:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Christian at RC Stevens;4:15 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Little Wound at Cody-Kilgore, Neb.;3 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at McLaughlin;4 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Pine Ridge;4:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Bison;5 p.m.
White River at New Underwood;5 p.m.
RC Christian at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Harding Co. at Lemmon;7 p.m.
Faith at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Newell;6 p.m.
Philip at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
Lyman at Gregory;6:30 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Wall;6:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Custer;7 p.m.
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.