Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Rodeo;Time

Black Hills St. at North Platte;tba

High School Boys Golf;Time

Lead-Deadwood Triangular;2 p.m.

Lakota Nation Invitational (Elks Golf Club);10 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

RC Central at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;5 p.m.

Spearfish at Doug./Christian/NUnderwood;6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

RC Central at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Spearfish at Doug./Christian/NUnderwood;4 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Christian at Yankton;9 a.m.

RC Christian vs. SF Christian;2 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Spearfish;4 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Newell at Lemmon;4 p.m.

Newell vs. Tiospaye Topa;tba

Tiospaye Topa at Lemmon;tba

Yodd County at Little Wound;4;15 p.m.

Dupree at Timber Lake;4:30 p.m.

Harding Co. at Philip;5:30 p.m.

Faith at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

Oelrichs at Lakota Tech;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Hot Springs;6:15 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Hill City at Sturgis;7 p.m.

McLaughlin at Potter Co.;6:15 p.m.

