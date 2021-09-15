Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Rodeo;Time
Black Hills St. at North Platte;tba
High School Boys Golf;Time
Lead-Deadwood Triangular;2 p.m.
Lakota Nation Invitational (Elks Golf Club);10 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
RC Central at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;5 p.m.
Spearfish at Doug./Christian/NUnderwood;6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
RC Central at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Spearfish at Doug./Christian/NUnderwood;4 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Christian at Yankton;9 a.m.
RC Christian vs. SF Christian;2 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Spearfish;4 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Newell at Lemmon;4 p.m.
Newell vs. Tiospaye Topa;tba
Tiospaye Topa at Lemmon;tba
Yodd County at Little Wound;4;15 p.m.
Dupree at Timber Lake;4:30 p.m.
Harding Co. at Philip;5:30 p.m.
Faith at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
Oelrichs at Lakota Tech;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Hot Springs;6:15 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
Hill City at Sturgis;7 p.m.
McLaughlin at Potter Co.;6:15 p.m.