Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf;Time

West River Challenge (Meadowbrook);4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Sturgis at Spearfish;4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Sturgis at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Doug./RC Christian at Hot Springs;5 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Christian at RC Stevens (SP);4 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. RC Central (P);4 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

St. Thomas More at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Custer at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Wall at R.C. Christian;6:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Philip;6 p.m.

McIntosh at Faith;5 p.m.

Lemmon at Harding Co;5:30 p.m.

McLaughlin at Herreid/Selby Area;5 p.m.

Gregory at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Bison at Timber Lake;6 p.m.

New Underwood at White River;5 p.m.

