Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Golf;Time
West River Challenge (Meadowbrook);4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Sturgis at Spearfish;4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Sturgis at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Doug./RC Christian at Hot Springs;5 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Christian at RC Stevens (SP);4 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. RC Central (P);4 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
St. Thomas More at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Custer at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Wall at R.C. Christian;6:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Philip;6 p.m.
McIntosh at Faith;5 p.m.
Lemmon at Harding Co;5:30 p.m.
McLaughlin at Herreid/Selby Area;5 p.m.
Gregory at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
Bison at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
New Underwood at White River;5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!