Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Belle Fourche Invitational;1:30 p.m.

High School Golf;Time

Douglas Wind Invitational;9 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Doug./RC Christian;6 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Doug./RC Christian;4 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

White River at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.

RC Christian at Faith;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Hill City;7 p.m.

Custer at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Harding Co. at Hulett, Wyo.;5 p.m.

Wall at Kadoka;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

New Underwood at Lyman;5 p.m.

McIntosh at Mott-Regent;5:30 p.m.

Upton, Wyo. at Newell;5 p.m.

Stanley Co. at Philip;5:30 p.m.

RC Stevens at RC Central;7 p.m.

