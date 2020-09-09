Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country;Time
Belle Fourche Invitational;1:30 p.m.
High School Golf;Time
Douglas Wind Invitational;9 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Doug./RC Christian;6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Doug./RC Christian;4 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
White River at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.
RC Christian at Faith;6 p.m.
Spearfish at Hill City;7 p.m.
Custer at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Harding Co. at Hulett, Wyo.;5 p.m.
Wall at Kadoka;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
New Underwood at Lyman;5 p.m.
McIntosh at Mott-Regent;5:30 p.m.
Upton, Wyo. at Newell;5 p.m.
Stanley Co. at Philip;5:30 p.m.
RC Stevens at RC Central;7 p.m.
