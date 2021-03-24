 Skip to main content
Thursday's Local; Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Women's Soccer;Time

Black Hills St. at Colo. Colo. Springs;2:30 p.m.

College Men's Soccer;Time

SD Mines at Colo. Colo. Springs;5 p.m.

High School Baseball;Time

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More (McKeague);5 p.m.

High School Boys Tennis;Time

West River Invite

RC Stevens vs. RC Christian;4 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.

High School Track and Field;Time

Javelin Only Meet (SD Mines);5:30 p.m.

