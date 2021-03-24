Thursday's Local; Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Women's Soccer;Time
Black Hills St. at Colo. Colo. Springs;2:30 p.m.
College Men's Soccer;Time
SD Mines at Colo. Colo. Springs;5 p.m.
High School Baseball;Time
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More (McKeague);5 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis;Time
West River Invite
RC Stevens vs. RC Christian;4 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.
High School Track and Field;Time
Javelin Only Meet (SD Mines);5:30 p.m.
